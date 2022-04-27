Advertisement

Man shot by Killeen Police officer during disturbance outside gas station dies

The Texas Rangers investigated the shooting of a man during a disturbance outside the Mickey’s Convenience Store located at 3200 S. Fort Hood Street.(Eric Franklin for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department on Wednesday announced the man shot by a police officer during a disturbance outside a gas station has died.

Devin Hill, a 16-year veteran of the department, is currently on “non-enforcement” duty, the department said. He recently returned to the department after being placed on administrative leave in the aftermath of a shooting.

The Texas Rangers investigated the shooting during a disturbance outside the Mickey’s Convenience Store located at 3200 S. Fort Hood Street.

Police officers responded to a 911 call shortly before 5 p.m. on April 5, 2022, and were told an individual was causing a disturbance in the parking lot.

The officers approached the individual and “an altercation ensued,” police said.

“The officers attempted to subdue him with their Taser and were unsuccessful,” police further said.

The altercation continued and Officer Hill fire his weapon, striking the individual.

Paramedics took the man to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, where he underwent surgery before succumbing to his wounds weeks later.

