Police: Man assaulted campus officer while trying to force his way into Ellison High

By Eric Franklin
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers with the Killeen Independent School District took a man into custody Wednesday after he allegedly attempted to enter Ellison High School and assaulted a campus officer.

In a letter to parents, Ellison High School Principal David Dominguez said the man was not armed and at no point were students and staff involved in detaining the individual..

“I wanted to inform you of a situation that resulted in an adult being arrested on our campus today. Killeen ISD Police encountered the adult attempting to enter our campus through the student entrance. When police stopped him, he resisted and assaulted our campus officer,” said Dominguez in the letter to parents.

“Our officers quickly took the necessary action and placed him under arrest. At no point did the adult have a weapon in his possession. Students and staff were not involved in this arrest and we are extremely grateful for our KISD Police officers who work to keep us all safe.”

No further information was provided. This is a developing story and this article will be updated with new information as KWTX confirms more information.

