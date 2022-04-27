The Roof Co. Serves - FishKid At Heart

LEARN MORE ABOUT FISH KID AT HEART: fishkidatheart.org

The FishKid At Heart Casting Competition events exist to engage youth to inspire them to go fishing, enjoy the outdoors, get out from their electronics and spend time fishing with family/friends. Parents are encouraged to attend with their children. The kids participate in fun, kid-friendly fishing skills and accuracy challenge events by casting into strategically placed targets. All fishing poles and weighted, hookless jigs are provided. While the kids are casting, parents learn the basics of fishing from pros and local fishing guides in a separate seating area.

FishKid at Heart youth casting events are a positive community event for youth and families. Fishing is a great sport for parents to build stronger relationships with their children. Our events create excitement and passion for fishing within kids and provide parents with the knowledge they need to spend valuable time with the children in an outdoor experience.