Advertisement

The Roof Co. Serves - FishKid At Heart

The FishKid At Heart Casting Competition events exist to engage youth to inspire them to go...
The FishKid At Heart Casting Competition events exist to engage youth to inspire them to go fishing, enjoy the outdoors, get out from their electronics and spend time fishing with family/friends.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEARN MORE ABOUT FISH KID AT HEART: fishkidatheart.org

The FishKid At Heart Casting Competition events exist to engage youth to inspire them to go fishing, enjoy the outdoors, get out from their electronics and spend time fishing with family/friends. Parents are encouraged to attend with their children. The kids participate in fun, kid-friendly fishing skills and accuracy challenge events by casting into strategically placed targets. All fishing poles and weighted, hookless jigs are provided. While the kids are casting, parents learn the basics of fishing from pros and local fishing guides in a separate seating area.

FishKid at Heart youth casting events are a positive community event for youth and families. Fishing is a great sport for parents to build stronger relationships with their children. Our events create excitement and passion for fishing within kids and provide parents with the knowledge they need to spend valuable time with the children in an outdoor experience.

Most Read

Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
Two people were injured in an early morning shooting at a local food truck.
Two injured in early morning shooting at Waco food truck
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Police in Temple, Texas issued arrest warrants for LaTonya Thomas, 53, (LEFT) and Marchea...
Police obtain arrest warrants for women accused in $2K meat theft at H-E-B

Latest News

The Hangar is focused on creating tangible and lasting change in the lives of our homeless...
The Roof Co. Serves - The Hangar