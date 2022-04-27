Shattered Dreams: Midway High students participate in mock crash to raise awareness about DWI deaths

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A group of Midway High School students on Wednesday participated in the production of “Shattered Dreams,” a program that includes a mock crash meant to educate teenagers about the dangers of driving drunk.

The school district said the projected consisted of filming a movie where students become intoxicated at a party and then decide to get behind the wheel.

Their actions resulted in a mock crash staged outside the high school.

The deadly crash included the use multiple emergency vehicles from Hewitt and Woodway police and fire departments, as well as ambulances and a medical helicopter.

“I actually know someone who has passed away from a drunk driver so it hits hard,” Midway High School senior Jada Alvelo said. “People don’t think about their actions before they do it because they think they are young and they want to have fun, and it’s important to think about what could go wrong because you never know what could go wrong at any possible moment.”

School district police encouraged parents to use the mock crash as an opportunity to speak with their children about the dangers of underage drinking and driving.

“Hopefully, your student will make safe choices for his or her future,” said Officer Jeffrey Foley.

“Our life is just as vulnerable as anyone else,” senior Tony Lee said. “I think kids who take this to heart will take it with them to college and make smarter decisions.”

