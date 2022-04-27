Advertisement

Shattered Dreams: Midway High students participate in mock crash to raise awareness about DWI deaths

By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A group of Midway High School students on Wednesday participated in the production of “Shattered Dreams,” a program that includes a mock crash meant to educate teenagers about the dangers of driving drunk.

The school district said the projected consisted of filming a movie where students become intoxicated at a party and then decide to get behind the wheel.

Their actions resulted in a mock crash staged outside the high school.

The deadly crash included the use multiple emergency vehicles from Hewitt and Woodway police and fire departments, as well as ambulances and a medical helicopter.

“I actually know someone who has passed away from a drunk driver so it hits hard,” Midway High School senior Jada Alvelo said. “People don’t think about their actions before they do it because they think they are young and they want to have fun, and it’s important to think about what could go wrong because you never know what could go wrong at any possible moment.”

School district police encouraged parents to use the mock crash as an opportunity to speak with their children about the dangers of underage drinking and driving.

“Hopefully, your student will make safe choices for his or her future,” said Officer Jeffrey Foley.

“Our life is just as vulnerable as anyone else,” senior Tony Lee said. “I think kids who take this to heart will take it with them to college and make smarter decisions.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
Two people were injured in an early morning shooting at a local food truck.
Two injured in early morning shooting at Waco food truck
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Police in Temple, Texas issued arrest warrants for LaTonya Thomas, 53, (LEFT) and Marchea...
Police obtain arrest warrants for women accused in $2K meat theft at H-E-B

Latest News

The Texas Rangers investigated the shooting of a man during a disturbance outside the Mickey’s...
Man shot by Killeen Police officer during disturbance outside gas station dies
Process of Trevor Reed's release
Central Texas professor explains Trevor Reed’s release
School districts around Central Texas are hoping to build new schools, make substantial...
Belton, Temple, Connally ISD among Central Texas school districts with bond on ballot
Trevor Reed released from Russian prison
Central Texas professor explains Trevor Reed’s release, what it means for other Americans held in Russia