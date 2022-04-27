Texas deputies arrest man accused of sexually assaulting child

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Officers with the Splendora Police Department announced Shashton Deon Branscum, 41, a Southeast Texas man wanted for alleged sexual assault of a child.

Branscum allegedly fled from officers during the initial attempt to take him into custody.

“This agency received several tips concerning Mr. Branscum over the past several days and, each time, he was tipped off and fled the area prior to our arrival,” police said.

The police chief then made it a priority to capture the fugitive Chief Wieghat to “take him off the streets for the safety of the public and our children.”

Police said a patrol supervisor worked several leads early Wednesday morning and his “hard work has paid off!”

“Our newest K-9 and member of our Criminal Interdiction Unit, K-9 Kilo and his handler, assisted in the apprehension of Mr. Branscum.”

Branscum was located in the 26900 block of State Road off Fostoria Road.

Branscum is being held in the Montgomery County Jail and charged sexual assault of a child out of out of Randell County and evading arrest.

