Waco man found after being reported missing

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man reported missing early this morning has been found.

Jose Guzman, 21, was last seen at Cameron Park near Miss Nellie’s Pretty Place or Jacob’s Ladder.

Guzman is described as being 5′7″ and 195 pounds with short hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing an aqua colored anima t-shirt, navy blue Polo sweatpants, black hat, and black shoes.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.