Waco man found after being reported missing

Jose Guzman, 21
Jose Guzman, 21(Waco Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man reported missing early this morning has been found.

Jose Guzman, 21, was last seen at Cameron Park near Miss Nellie’s Pretty Place or Jacob’s Ladder.

Guzman is described as being 5′7″ and 195 pounds with short hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing an aqua colored anima t-shirt, navy blue Polo sweatpants, black hat, and black shoes.

