Waco Police search for man who ‘may be suicidal’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man reported missing “may be suicidal”, according to the Waco Police Department.

Jose Guzman, 21, was last seen at Cameron Park or near Miss Nellies Pretty Place or Jacobs Ladder.

Guzman is described as being 5′7″ and 195 lbs. with short hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing an aqua colored anima t-shirt, navy blue Polo sweatpants, black hat, and black shoes.

If anyone has seen Guzman, call 9-1-1.

