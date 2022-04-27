Waco Police seek public’s help in identifying suspects in vehicle robbery
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two subjects in connection to a robbery.
The two people in the photo are being sought for in reference o a burglary of a motor vehicle.
If anyone has information, call at (254)750-3660 or Waco Crime Stoppers aat 254-753-HELP(4357).
