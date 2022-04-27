Advertisement

Waco Police seek public’s help in identifying suspects in vehicle robbery

Waco Police seek public's help in identifying suspects in vehicle robbery
By Angela Bonilla
Apr. 26, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two subjects in connection to a robbery.

The two people in the photo are being sought for in reference o a burglary of a motor vehicle.

If anyone has information, call at (254)750-3660 or Waco Crime Stoppers aat 254-753-HELP(4357).

