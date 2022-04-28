10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: April 30 & May 1

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

Celebrate spring with some great Texas wines, live music, lawn games and chef-created culinary treats! Rootstock: A Texas Wine Festival is back this Saturday from 12 – 6:30 p.m. at Indian Spring Park in Waco. Get your tickets today!

The Bloomin’ Temple Festival has been regarded as a fan-favorite local event for several years. This modified version of the event, Lil’ Bit O’ Bloomin’, is a free, family-friendly experience with plenty to see, do, and shop. Saturday, gates open at 11 am downtown Temple – in Santa Fe Plaza, Market Trail, and the Yard Food Truck Plaza.

One City. One Race. One Goal. Race ONE brings together neighbors, community, and college students to raise funds for Mission Waco Mission World programs. Race Day is Saturday at Jubilee Park in Waco. 5k starts at 8 a.m. followed by the fun run at 9 a.m.

The Temple Area Builders Association hosts its annual Parade of Homes this weekend and next - Saturdays and Sundays 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are available at any of the tour homes and are $10 for adults. Children 12 and under are free.

St. Mary’s Parish Festival is this Sunday in Temple! With live music, home-cooked plates, a petting zoo, carnival rides, pie eating contest, and a live raffle for the chance to win a 2022 Ford Maverick! Raffle tickets are only $10 and are available now. Outdoor mass is at 10 a.m. followed by festivities until 8 p.m.

Saturday is the 2nd annual McGregor Classic Show at the Exchange Event Center. The day includes a bake sale, and some of the best pre-1985 cars, trucks, and motorcycles out there. It’s a free event but cash donations or canned food items that will go to the McGregor Food Pantry are requested.

There’s a Baylor Bears baseball game this Sunday at 1 p.m. as they take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

By the early 1890′s the rapidly expanding city of Corsicana had outgrown its water supply. Drilling began in 1894, with the aim of tapping a shallow artesian well in the area. Instead of water, they hit a large pocket of oil and gas, which was the first significant discovery of oil west of the Mississippi River. This led to Texas’ first oil boom. Derrick Days commemorates Corsicana’s rich oil history this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m with a chili cook-off, battle of the bands, car show, 42 and cornhole tournaments, and live entertainment.

This weekend is the Riata Roundup Rodeo & LTX BBQ Fest in Lampasas. There’s a BBQ Cookoff with a $5,000 guaranteed payout, cornhole tournament, pageant, and plenty more activities for everyone to enjoy!

Support and vote on the artwork displayed by artists in 4th to 12th grade this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Art Show at Lions Club Park in Killeen. Categories include painting, sculpture, and photography

