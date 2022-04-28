Advertisement

22 college baseball players injured in bus wreck in Southeast Texas

Waller County, Texas
Waller County, Texas(KTRK)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 28, 2022
WALLER, Texas (NEWSOURCE) - A bus full of college baseball players was involved in a serious wreck Wednesday night and 22 players were injured.

The Spartan Post Graduate Academy team was on its way home after playing away games when the bus crashed in Waller County.

Two of the players were seriously injured after the bus rolled onto its side and had to be flown to a nearby hospital.

Police said both are expected to survive. The wreck remains under investigation.

