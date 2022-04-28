Advertisement

Blue Bell releases new Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload flavor

Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload
Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload(Courtesy Photo)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KWTX) - There’s a new flavor in town!

Texas’s Blue Bell has released a new flavor called “Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload” that has the flavors of chocolate and peanut butter.

The flavor is described as “a smooth Milk Chocolate Ice Cream loaded with chocolate coated peanut butter cups and peanut butter cookie dough pieces.”

“Anyone who loves the combination of chocolate and peanut butter should make a detour to their nearest grocery store and grab a carton of our new ice cream as soon as possible,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising & marketing for Blue Bell. “Our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream blends perfectly with the chocolate-coated peanut butter cups, and the peanut butter cookie dough pieces add another level of flavor. It is double the chocolate and double the peanut butter perfectly mixed together in one carton!”

Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

Also available from Blue Bell this month is Bride’s Cake, a luscious almond ice cream with white cake pieces surrounded by a rich amaretto cream cheese icing. Bride’s Cake is available in the pint and half gallon sizes.

Southern Blackberry Cobbler returns to stores in the half gallon size. The flavor is a creamy ice cream with a luscious blackberry flavor combined with flaky pie crust pieces and a blackberry sauce swirl.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
Two people were injured in an early morning shooting at a local food truck.
Two injured in early morning shooting at Waco food truck
Police in Temple, Texas issued arrest warrants for LaTonya Thomas, 53, (LEFT) and Marchea...
Police obtain arrest warrants for women accused in $2K meat theft at H-E-B
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Shooting sends four to hospital
One person in critical condition following early morning shooting in Waco

Latest News

Stock graphic
Charter bus carrying Houston area team turns over on Highway 290
Every year since Alice was born, the Gillespie family has raised money for March of Dimes.
West Texas family grateful for NICU care ahead of Lubbock’s March for Babies
Local librarian responds to Texas county banning books
East Texas librarian responds to Texas county banning books
Gov. Greg Abbott asks for private donations to bus migrants to D.C. after criticism for using taxpayer money