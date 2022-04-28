Advertisement

Charter bus carrying Houston area team turns over on Highway 290

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas charter bus carrying a school baseball team has rolled over on Highway 290 overnight.

The accident happened at 11 p.m. Wednesday on the eastbound lanes of Highway 290 at FM 362 near Bucc-ee’s, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office.

Traveling on the bus was the baseball team from the Spartans Postgrad Baseball Academy, as reported by KHOU.

At this time there are no reported fatalities.

Two of the twenty-one passengers on the bus have been life-flighted to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The Waller Police Department is investigating the crash.

