Dallas Police arrest suspect in 2016 murder of Dallas attorney

Steven Aubrey, 61,
Steven Aubrey, 61,(Broward Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - The Dallas police has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a 2016 murder of Dallas Attorney Ira Tobolowsky.

Steven Aubrey, 61, has been arrested with a $2,000,000 bond and will be charged with Capital Murder after being extradited from Oakland Park, Florida.

Tobolowsky was preparing to leave for work on May 13, 2016 from his home in Dallas he entered his garage and was near his car when Aubrey assaulted him, pouring gasoline on the victim, setting him on fire, causing his death.

The Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide as a result of thermal burns, smoke inhalation, and blunt force trauma.

Over the last five years, homicide detectives have conducted interviews and gathered evidence in the case.

Aubrey was questioned and was a person of interest in the case.

Aubrey and Tobolowsky did know each other, with Tobolowsky representing Aubrey’s mother in litigation against the suspect.

Ultimately the information and evidence gathered during the years-long investigation have resulted in making the arrest.

