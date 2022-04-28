Advertisement

East Texas man accused of setting house fire that injured woman

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been arrested and accused of setting a house fire on April 15 which severely injured a woman.

Stanley Paul Wilson Jr., 36, is charged with one count of first-degree arson and two counts of state-jail felony arson. He is being held on a collective bond of $1.5 million.

Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said the first-degree charge stems from Wilson having set the fire to intentionally destroy it. The second charge is due to a neighboring house being damaged and the third is in connection to the injury to a woman.

Findley said it appears the woman was staying at the vacant home on Mockingbird Drive. She suffered second-degree burns but has been released from a Tyler hospital.

Neighbors watch as Tyler house burns in the middle of the night.

Findley the investigation was a long process of viewing doorbell and surveillance cameras to piece the evidence together.

