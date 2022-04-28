Advertisement

Elon Musk tweets making Twitter ‘fun,’ hints at buying Coca-Cola to ‘put cocaine back in’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has recently used Twitter to talk about some of his future business...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has recently used Twitter to talk about some of his future business endeavors.(Hannibal Hanschke | AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made headlines lately for reaching an agreement to buy Twitter for roughly $44 billion, and he has used the platform since to talk about some of his future business endeavors.

The world’s richest man tweeted Wednesday that he is planning to purchase the popular soft drink manufacturer Coca-Cola to “put the cocaine back in” the drink.

It appears others on social media would like to see this happen, with his tweet receiving more than 3.9 million likes as of Thursday afternoon.

According to the drink’s own history, Coca-Cola was originated in 1886 by Atlanta pharmacist John Pemberton. It contained cocaine in the form of an extract of the coca leaf, as cocaine was a legal and common ingredient in medicines at that time, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

The Drug Enforcement Administration Museum reports in the early 1900s, cocaine in its crude form was removed from the drink. Currently, the extract of the coca leaves, a decocainized version, is manufactured in the U.S. and used in the flavoring for Coca-Cola. The crude cocaine that is left over is used by select pharmaceutical companies for medicines.

On Wednesday, Musk also shared what appeared to be a screenshot from his own Twitter account, tweeting he was “going to buy McDonald’s and fix all of their ice cream machines.” However, he responded by tweeting, “he can’t do miracles.”

Additionally, Musk shared a tweet on free speech, tweeting, “free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy.”

The billionaire entrepreneur has urged fellow Twitter users to make the platform “maximum fun.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
Two people were injured in an early morning shooting at a local food truck.
Two injured in early morning shooting at Waco food truck
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Police in Temple, Texas issued arrest warrants for LaTonya Thomas, 53, (LEFT) and Marchea...
Police obtain arrest warrants for women accused in $2K meat theft at H-E-B
Shooting sends four to hospital
One person in critical condition following early morning shooting in Waco

Latest News

Waco company donates $54,000 to support Ukraine
Waco company donates $54,000 for Ukraine Aid, encouraging others to step up
Kevin Kirven is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and...
Waco man in SWAT standoff charged with 5 counts of attempted capital murder
A mother was arrested after Florida police say she was speeding at 91 miles per hour with two...
Mother charged after children found unrestrained in car speeding at 91 mph
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is suing Family Dollar under the Arkansas Deceptive...
Arkansas attorney general announces lawsuit against Family Dollar