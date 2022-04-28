Advertisement

Humidity continues to climb ahead of weekend storm chance

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
And just like that, Gulf moisture has taken over Central Texas and it’s back to the muggy/sticky heat. Friday will be just like today - clouds and drizzle possible in the morning giving way to some afternoon peaks of sun. The morning starts in the 60s, afternoon in the 80s. That’s a temperature trend that won’t break anytime soon. Friday will be breezy with south winds, 15-25mph, but its really our last day without at least some sort of rain chance.

After tomorrow, we move into a more unsettled weather pattern with a few different fronts that try to make some weather happen. Saturday could bring some rain chances as a cold front stalls out. The overall chances are minimal but a passing shower or two possible, especially in the afternoon. Sunday the front pushes back to the north as a warm front that that could park up some overnight showers and storms Saturday into Sunday. Another chance for storms arrives Sunday into Monday. Sunday afternoon, night, and Monday morning brings the best chance for rain this weekend.

The atmosphere is primed for storms with all this muggy and warm air we have, so any storms that form could turn strong to severe during any of the given chances for rain. A dryline tries to kick up storms on Monday afternoon and that could also bring a chance for storms as we go into next week. We are going into May and right on schedule our weather pattern starts to look more interesting next week with more storm chances. It’s the season to stay weather aware!

