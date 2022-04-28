Motorcycle club raising funds for modified bike for beloved member affectionally called ‘Wheels’

(KWTX) - An effort is underway to raise money to purchase a handicap equipped motorcycle for a beloved member and longtime advocate for the disabled community in Central Texas.

Jimmy Morena, 39, affectionally known as “Wheels,” was born with Spina Bifida, a birth defect that occurs when the spine and the spinal cord do not develop completely. He has lived his entire life in a wheelchair, but his disability has never held him back.

Jimmy is a former No Limitations and Challenger League athlete and now sits on the board for No Limitations, a non profit which provides sports opportunities for those with disabilities.

It was through his work at No Limitations that Morena encountered a group of motorcyclists hitting the roads to do good.

“The first thing we did together was a birthday parade for one of the No Limitations cheerleaders,” Jimmy said. “That’s where I met the riders.”

From that ride on, Jimmy was hooked on the idea of riding while also helping the community. Unfortunately, he’s never been able to be part of the pack.

Instead, the 2002 Waco High School graduate follows the riders in a truck. Jimmy recently tailed the riders as they honored a friend at a funeral.

Shelby Gallagher, of Killeen, rides with Jimmy and said she was tired of watching him in her rear view mirror so she created a GoFundMe to purchase a Can-Am Ryker which could be modified to hold his wheelchair and have hand breaks.

“I’ve seen him ride four wheelers and things like that and the smile on his face, it’s just, it will melt your heart,” Shelby said. “We want to show our appreciation to him for supporting us for so long by gifting him a bike of his own that he can ride and feel the wind and just feel what we feel when we’re on our bikes.”

Jimmy said the idea of riding alongside his friends to help others is a dream come true and will hopefully inspire those facing obstacles.

“This will allow me to finally become a rider and to show others that everything is possible no matter what circumstances you’re in, you can do it,” Jimmy said. “But we need your help! Finally, I would be able to be a part of the group instead of being behind and following. This would mean the world to me.”

If you would like to donate the group is hoping to raise $13,000.

CLICK HERE to donate.

