North Texas man sentenced in Waco for smuggling migrants, money laundering

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Denton man was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday for smuggling four migrants into the country in November 2018.

Alfonso Galvan Jr., 39, pleaded guilty on Thursday to a third-degree felony count of smuggling of persons and a state jail felony count of money laundering in a plea bargain agreement with McLennan County prosecutors.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court also sentenced Galvan to 15 months in a state jail facility on the money laundering charge in accordance with the plea agreement.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said Galvan was arrested after an Interstate 35 traffic stop uncovered four smuggled undocumented immigrants and $10,000 in cash.

Troopers pulled Galvan’s vehicle over near West for a minor traffic violation and found the “unauthorized personnel” and the cash, Howard said.

Galvan was paid to drive the four into the country, Howard said. The men were released to U.S. immigration and Custom Enforcement officials, Howard said.

