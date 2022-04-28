Parade of storm systems on the way through the end of next week

We are solidly in the middle of severe weather season and we’ll have the next roughly 10 days to look at for an example of that fact as multiple storm systems cross across the Rockies into the Plains states. The storm systems roll through but a ridge of high pressure to our south may keep the best storm chances away from us a few different days. The first chance for rain comes Saturday so we’re going to be in a pre-storm environment today and tomorrow. Both today and Friday features morning temperatures in the 60s with cloud cover and maybe a stray sprinkle. During the midday and afternoon, we’re expecting clouds to gradually erode and the extra sunshine will boost us into the mid-80s. Gusty south winds are also expected today and tomorrow. Thursday’s gusts may only climb to about 25 MPH but 30 MPH gusts could return Friday. The first storm system sparks severe storms from Oklahoma to Nebraska but we will remain storm free. We may even stay mostly rain-free Saturday despite a cold front stalling overhead. Rain chances Saturday are near 20% with mostly cloudy skies hanging around and highs staying in the mid-to-upper 80s.

The front will be gradually slowing down and doesn’t contain much lift so only a few isolated showers and storms are possible. As the front retreats northward as a warm front Saturday night, it could kick up some overnight showers and storms Saturday into Sunday. Another chance for storms arrives with a second storm system Sunday into Monday. This system will tap into the stalled front and give us an increased rain chance Sunday afternoon, especially Sunday night, and Monday. Strong storms are possible with any storms that form this weekend or early next week. Storm system number 3 pushes into the Central Plains Wednesday bumping our rain chances up a little bit, but high pressure may be close enough to again keep the best storm chances well north of our area. High pressure drifts away late-next week and that could open up the door for another chance of storms during Mother’s Day weekend.

