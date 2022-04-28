Advertisement

Report: Killeen man sentenced after touching and groping girl inside bathroom

Marco Villarreal, 42
Marco Villarreal, 42(Bell County Jail)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Marco Villarreal, 42, a Killeen man indicted on a charge of indecent sexual contact with a child, was sentenced to four years in prison, according to the Killeen Daily Herald.

A grand jury indicted Villareal on the charge back in September 2021, the newspaper reported.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX, the victim accused Villareal on November 4, 2020 of touching her inside a restroom.

The inappropriate contact happened during a party meant to celebrate her mother’s promotion at work.

The affidavit states the victim was in the bathroom when Villarreal unlocked the door from the outside and entered without her permission.

While inside the bathroom, Villareal groped and kissed the girl, who rejected his advances and told him to stop, the affidavit states.

A forensic search of Villareal’s phone found revealed he had a variety of pornographic videos, including “stepdad” videos.

