Temple man indicted for sexual assault of woman he met online

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Grand Jury indicted Aradt Palacios, 21, of Temple, in connection to the sexual assault of a woman he met online.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX, Temple Police Department officers responded to a call from the Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple where a victim told them she had been sexually assaulted by Palacios.

The victim told police she met Palacios on social media two weeks prior and met him in person once before the alleged assault.

The victim went to Palacios’ apartment where he removed her shorts and underwear to then proceeded to touch her sexually, the affidavit states.

She reportedly told the man that she was “not comfortable with that.”

Investigators obtained messages between the two prior to the sexual assault where she told him she would go to his apartment as long as he did not try anything sexual in nature.

