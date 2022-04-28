Waco company donates $54,000 for Ukraine Aid, encouraging others to step up

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -A company in downtown Waco has stepped up to help out in the mission to provide relief to Ukrainian people faced with violence.

“We were having a board meeting one day and we were discussing how terrible it was for Russia to invade a sovereign country and we said we have got to do something,” Tom Chase, Chairman of Insurors Indemnity Companies, said.

From providing insurance to providing assurance to the people of Ukraine, company leaders decided to set aside five percent of their new business premium and team up with the Red Cross.

“They are probably one of the only organizations that can actually be there now,” Chase said.

Red Cross members are there providing food, water, bedding, clothes, and emergency relief items on top of medical care and mental health support.

While Chase says he is not able to be one of the people on the ground in Ukraine, Insurors Indemnity Companies offers their support by donating $54,000.

“You see those people that are just displaced, being killed and injured,” Chase said. “We just want to help.”

They aren’t stopping there. Chase is also challenging you to step up and offer a helping hand if you can.

“Our donation is good, we are proud of that, but what we really want is to ask others to do the same,” he said.

Red Cross donations go toward things like food, water, first aid supplies, fuel, and other medical supplies.

Millions of dollars have been donated by the Red Cross in their crisis relief effort for Ukraine.

Chase says whether you team up with Red Cross or another organization, he just wants you to consider making a difference.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.