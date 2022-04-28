Waco man charged with stabbing woman at QuickTrip indicted on murder charge

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man shot by a bystander after police say he repeatedly stabbed a woman at a convenience store in January was indicted on a murder charge Thursday.

A McLennan County grand jury charged Byron Otis Bryant, 50, in a Jan. 28 incident that led to the Feb. 2 death of Minerva Rosas, 61.

Bryant’s attorney, Jessi Freud, declined comment on his indictment Thursday.

According to arrest records, Rosas was driving south on New Road about 7:40 p.m., and Bryant, described as her estranged husband, was in the passenger’s seat.

They were arguing and Rosas pulled into the QuickTrip convenience store, 2350 S. New Road, and ran into the store to seek help, an arrest affidavit states.

Bryant chased her into the store and stabbed her with a “kitchen style steak knife” as she approached the counter, according to the affidavit. Rosas tried to evade the attack by running behind the counter, but police reported Bryant kept chasing her and stabbing her as she continued to try to get away.

“Minerva fell to the floor in front of an exit door,” the affidavit states. “Byron was standing over Minerva yelling at Minerva and was still holding the knife.”

A “third party” who witnessed the assault shot Bryant, “stopping him from stabbing Minerva additional times,” the affidavit says.

Rosas died from her injuries five days later. Bryant, who remains in the McLennan County Jail under bonds totaling $1.75 million, was treated at a hospital and released three days later.

Police said the man who shot Bryant remained at the store and cooperated with the investigation. He was not charged after it was determined he was acting in the defense of another person, police said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.