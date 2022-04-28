Waco man in SWAT standoff charged with 5 counts of attempted capital murder

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who police say tried to shoot and kill six officers after barricading himself inside a home during a March 29 standoff has been charged with five additional first-degree felony charges.

Waco police filed five attempted capital murder charges against Kevin Dwayne Kirven, 37, on Wednesday and allege in arrest records that Kirven admitted he would have killed members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force that day if he would have had a “clean shot.”

Kirven barricaded himself in a home in the 3700 block of Hay Avenue and claimed to be holding hostages when members of the task force arrived to serve multiple outstanding warrants for him, including a Tarrant County murder warrant.

As members of the task force arrived, officers heard a man inside yell that he had hostages. Several people left the home, but Kirven stayed inside, according to an arrest warrant affidavit that said Kirven started firing “numerous shots from inside the residence toward officers.”

The affidavit identifies the officers only as Officers A through F to protect their identities. It says Officers A and B were near the front door when they were fired on and Officer A was injured by shrapnel from the shooting, the affidavit alleges.

Officer C, who was west of the doorway, saw someone inside the house point a gun at him.

“There was another volley of gunfire from inside the residence, and Officer C observed shots strike the ground in front of him,” the affidavit states. “Officer D was near Officer C during this portion of the shooting, and he also observed rounds and dirt fly up near him after hearing a volley of gunfire from inside of the residence.”

The affidavit alleges that Officer E also saw the shots fired at the other officers and then saw someone inside the home shoot at him.

“Officer E observed debris kick up near him from this shooting. Officer F was taking cover near Officer E when Officer E observed that they were being shot at from within the residence,” according to the arrest affidavit. “All 6 of these officers were placed in imminent danger of being shot by the defendant from inside of the residence.”

Officers returned fire and a 90-minute standoff ensued before Kirven surrendered to officers.

Once Kirven was in custody, officers found guns and numerous spent shell casings inside the home. They also discovered numerous holes in the walls of the house where Kirven was firing at the officers, the affidavit alleges.

Besides the murder charge from Fort Worth and the six counts of attempted capital murder, Kirven also has two counts of assault/family violence, assault/family violence by occlusion, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief charges pending against him, according to court records.

Kirven remains jailed under bonds totaling $4.3 million.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.