Central Texas cadets get last rounds of training before intense Fort Knox summer camp

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Nearly 150 cadets with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Tarleton State University and Texas A&M University Central Texas ROTC programs are uniting to prepare for intense training this summer.

They are training in a wooded area behind TAMUCT through Sunday in preparation for a month-long training camp at Fort Knox in Kentucky.

“It is pretty extensive,” said Cadet Bridgette Self. “I went last summer and it was hot.”

Cadets like Self know what it takes to go through the training. She is also one of the cadets who planned the three-day exercise in Killeen.

“I think for them, a lot of them, this is their first experience working with other schools,” said Self.

The point of the field training is to give cadets a bit of leadership experience, so they can learn what to do, where to go and take charge of a group.

Most of the objectives include planning ambushes and attacks with a group of more than 30 others.

“A lot of your future advancements in your career and what you even branch is reliant upon your performance,” said Self.

For many of the young ROTC cadets, it is the first time being part of anything like this.

And like they will at Fort Knox, officers are taking note and grading them on their work.

“Because if you’re not used to commanding and controlling especially peers, it can make your endeavors in the military difficult,” said Self.

So it is from some pastures in Killeen, the cadets hope to be ready for summer training.

“Cadet summer training is a whole different beast and if you haven’t been there. I am just as excited for you,” said Self.

