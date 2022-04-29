Advertisement

City of Killeen to host Fallen Heroes 5K to honor those who died in the line of duty

Fallen Heroes 5K will be held May 7
Fallen Heroes 5K will be held May 7(City of Killeen)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen will be hosting the annual Fallen Heroes 5K on Saturday May 7.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. at the Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail in the 8001 block of Pyrite Drive.

The run is held to honor those who have served and fallen in the line of duty.

Entry fee is $25 and participants must register by May 3.

The link to register can be found HERE.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in an early morning shooting at a local food truck.
Two injured in early morning shooting at Waco food truck
Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
Police in Temple, Texas issued arrest warrants for LaTonya Thomas, 53, (LEFT) and Marchea...
Police obtain arrest warrants for women accused in $2K meat theft at H-E-B
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Shooting sends four to hospital
One person in critical condition following early morning shooting in Waco

Latest News

Tara Coleman Hunter, 53
San Antonio IDEA assistant principal arrested for alleged violence against child
KWTX News 10 This Morning - Good News Friday April 29, 2022
Good News Friday: April 29, 2022
More residents call for confederate monument movement
More residents call for confederate monument movement
File Graphic
Harris County teen shot, killed after being held captive by mother’s boyfriend