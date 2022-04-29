City of Killeen to host Fallen Heroes 5K for those who served and fallen in the line of duty

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen will be hosting the annual Fallen Heroes 5K on Saturday May 7.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. at the Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail in the 8001 block of Pyrite Drive.

The run is held to honor those who have served and fallen in the line of duty.

Entry fee is $25 and participants must register by May 3.

The link to register can be found HERE.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.