Former McLennan County jailer pleads guilty to using excessive force against inmate

Tammy Harris was fired as a jailer after her indictment in July 2018, which was the result of a...
Tammy Harris was fired as a jailer after her indictment in July 2018, which was the result of a Texas Ranger investigation into excessive force allegations.(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former jailer at the McLennan County Jail pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor charge that she used excessive force against a female inmate in April 2018.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court placed Tammy Harris, 45, on deferred probation for 12 months and fined her $500 after Harris’ guilty plea to Class A misdemeanor official oppression.

Harris was fired as a jailer after her indictment in July 2018, which was the result of a Texas Ranger investigation into excessive force allegations made by former county jail inmate LaToya Caufield.

Harris pleaded guilty to using excessive force by throwing or slamming Caufield against a wall and grabbing her arm, according to court documents.

Harris declined comment after the judge granted her request for deferred probation.

Her attorney, Melanie Walker, said Harris is ready to resolve the matter.

“Jailers have some of the hardest jobs in our community,” Walker said. “Ms. Harris is ready to put all of this behind her and move forward with her life.”

Caufield was in jail at the time on possession of cocaine in a drug-free zone and theft of a firearm charges.

She was placed on deferred probation in 2019 on the drug charge and prosecutors dismissed the gun charge, according to court records.

