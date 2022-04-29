Fundraiser to build house for Central Texas children awaiting foster home raises more than $500K

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local fundraiser for a non profit with plans to build a house to help children awaiting foster care placement raised more than half a million dollars this week.

The incredible response by the community will allow Isaiah 117 House to move forward with building a home to give children removed from their homes a safe and loving place to go for hours - or even overnight - as Child Protective Services finds placement with a foster family.

Local advisory team member Stacey Wensil said she’s worked with many nonprofits in the past but has never seen a response from the community quite like this.

“I don’t’ think I’m surprised,” Wensil said. “But I do think I’m just overwhelmed seeing that many people in one place give so much in one day.”

Isaiah 117 House fundraiser (Courtesy Photo)

The fundraising effort was called “Let’s Build This House” and the outcome will ensure just that.

The more than half a million dollars raised, including $250,000 donated by Harris Creek Baptist Church in Waco, will allow the group to move forward with construction.

The fundraiser offered a lunch or dinner option, and all tickets were free. At the end of both, organizers asked for donations and the money came pouring in from churches and people of all ages.

Kaylie Wardell, a local 12-year-old, set up a snow cone stand and raised $1,500 to donate to the cause. (Courtesy Photo)

Kaylie Wardell, a local 12-year-old, set up a snow cone stand and raised $1,500 to donate to the cause.

Wensil said the donations came in small bills, and several in the amounts of $10,000 and more.

“And it’s still coming in,” Wensil smiled.

The nonprofit has also had two donors come forward offering land for the house to be built. They hope to have that finalized in the coming weeks and soon after hold a breakfast for local contractors to learn more about the needs.

The Isaiah 117 House hopes to open sometime early next year.

