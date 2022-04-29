Advertisement

Good News Friday: April 29, 2022

By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We want to wish, viewer, Cindy Rodriguez’s father-in-law a big happy birthday! Pete is celebrating his 95th birthday. He is the father to seven children, tons of grandchildren, and some great-grandchildren. Join us in wishing Pete an outstanding 95th birthday!

In a first for Killeen ISD schools, the Harker Heights High School Lady Knights softball team won the district 12-6a championship. They’ll begin the state playoffs with a three-game series, starting with a home-field matchup against Mansfield High School. Go get ‘em, Lady Knights!

Skipcha Elementary School’s student tv crew toured the Killeen ISD career center. They saw all of the great TV and radio broadcast studios, as well as the digital graphics studios, where high school students learn and produce. They also visited our very own Eric Franklin at the Killeen KWTX Bureau.

The West Middle School symphonic band received straight one superior ratings, and sweepstakes, at the Six Flags band festival over the weekend. Way to go Wildcats! West ISD wants to thank Mr. Dorsey, Ms. Clark, and Mr. Clark for a job well done!

Ke’Sha got to help recognize the La Vega High School’s 2022 Scholars during a reception last night. The La Vega Pirates Education Foundation gave the kids each an Amazon Fire tablet, and the teachers received gift cards to a number of popular restaurants. The valedictorian got a $2,000 scholarship, and the salutatorian got a $1,000.

Ke’Sha also participated in the Festival on the Brazos last Friday night. This was formerly known as the Cotton Palace Pageant. Ke’Sha wants to congratulate the Queen and her royal court.

