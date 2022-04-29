Gov. Abbott and state leaders approve money transfer to continue funding Operation Lone Star

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) -Governor Greg Abbott along with other state leaders have approved the transfer of $465.3 million in order to continue the funding of “Operation Lone Star.”

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan, Senate Finance Committee Chair Joan Huffman, and House Appropriations Committee Chair Dr. Greg Bonnen were among those who approved it with the governor.

$465.3 million of the funds will support the deployment of the Texas National Guard to address immediate border security needs while future funding needed to protect Texans continues to be evaluated.

“Texas will not sit on the sidelines as President Biden continues turning a blind eye to the crisis at our southern border,” said Governor Abbott. “Texans’ safety and security is our top priority, and we will continue fighting to keep our communities safe. This additional funding ensures the Lone Star State is fully equipped to provide Texans the border security strategy they demand and deserve.”

“As the border crisis continues and the Biden Administration considers repealing Title 42, millions of people are entering our country,” said Lieutenant Governor Patrick. “Their failure to secure the southern border means that Texas must use our tax dollars to step into the breach.”

Governor Abbott has taken significant action to secure the border in the wake of the federal government’s inaction.

Those actions include:

Securing $4 billion in funding for Texas’ border security efforts

Launching Operation Lone Star and deploying thousands of National Guard soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers

Arresting and jailing illegal migrants trespassing or committing other state crimes in Texas

Allocating resources that include acquiring 1,700 unused steel panels to build the border wall in Texas

Signing a law to make it easier to prosecute smugglers bringing people into Texas

Signing 15 laws cracking down on human trafficking in Texas

Signing a law enhancing penalties for the manufacturing and distribution of fentanyl

Issuing a disaster declaration for the border crisis

Issuing an executive order preventing non-governmental entities from transporting illegal immigrants

Taking legal action to enforce the Remain in Mexico policy

Taking aggressive action to secure the border as President Biden ends Title 42 expulsions, including busing migrants to Washington, D.C.

Signing memoranda of understanding between the State of Texas and the States of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and Tamaulipas to enhance border security measures that will prevent illegal immigration from Mexico to Texas

Read the joint approval letter from the Governor and state leadership.

