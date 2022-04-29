Advertisement

Harris County 16-year-old girl killed by mother’s boyfriend in hostage situation

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A teen girl has been found dead after being held hostage by her mother’s boyfriend in the Houston area,

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 20400 block of Canton Trace, near FM 1960 and Lee Rd in Humble, Texas where they found the victim dead as confirmed at the scene.

KHOU reports deputies heard a gunshot and then screaming. The deputies then heard a second shot shortly after.

Deputies said the 60-year-old suspect came out of the home and told them, “Do what you have to do.”

The suspect was apprehended and arrested by deputies.

During the preliminary investigation, the call came in around 1 a.m. when the victim’s sister reported that the man was holding her sister captive in the home.

Investigators stated the KHOU that the mother of the victim was out of town.

An investigation will continue.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in an early morning shooting at a local food truck.
Two injured in early morning shooting at Waco food truck
Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
Police in Temple, Texas issued arrest warrants for LaTonya Thomas, 53, (LEFT) and Marchea...
Police obtain arrest warrants for women accused in $2K meat theft at H-E-B
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Shooting sends four to hospital
One person in critical condition following early morning shooting in Waco

Latest News

Protestors gathered on Thursday, April 28, to call for the removal of a confederate soldier...
Residents call on Bell County to remove confederate monument outside county courthouse
Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir, left, listens to private investigator Tonia Silva during...
Man charged with killing 18 in Texas convicted of 1 murder
Restaurant Report card: 4.28.22
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 4.28.22
New robotic-assisted knee procedure changing lives in Waco