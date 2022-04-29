Harris County 16-year-old girl killed by mother’s boyfriend in hostage situation

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A teen girl has been found dead after being held hostage by her mother’s boyfriend in the Houston area,

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 20400 block of Canton Trace, near FM 1960 and Lee Rd in Humble, Texas where they found the victim dead as confirmed at the scene.

KHOU reports deputies heard a gunshot and then screaming. The deputies then heard a second shot shortly after.

Deputies said the 60-year-old suspect came out of the home and told them, “Do what you have to do.”

The suspect was apprehended and arrested by deputies.

During the preliminary investigation, the call came in around 1 a.m. when the victim’s sister reported that the man was holding her sister captive in the home.

Investigators stated the KHOU that the mother of the victim was out of town.

An investigation will continue.

