Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that left 13-year-old Arizona boy dead

A suspect was arrested in a hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old boy dead in Goodyear on Thursday night.
A suspect was arrested in a hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old boy dead in Goodyear on Thursday night.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a man who they say was the alleged driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a 13-year-old boy dead in Goodyear earlier this week. According to Lisa Berry with Goodyear Police Department, police searched a home in the neighborhood suspected of the crime. Berry said officers then took the man into custody on Thursday night.

On Tuesday afternoon, Dylan Buensuceso was riding his bike home after school when he was hit in a neighborhood near Elliot Road and Estrella Parkway. Several hours after the accident, police confirmed Buensuceso died from his injuries. Buensuceso was an eighth-grade student at Estrella Mountain Elementary School.

13-year-old boy riding bicycle dead after hit-and-run in Goodyear

A tow truck was seen in front of the man’s house, towing the white pickup truck described in the crime. Arizona’s Family was on the scene and captured footage that shows the damage to the vehicle’s front bumper. Goodyear police previously sent out information describing the alleged suspect and vehicle. According to officers, the driver was described as a Hispanic man who was wearing a long-sleeve orange shirt. Arizona’s Family crew saw Dylan’s father, Frederick Buensuceso, and neighbors gathered near the scene.

The man’s name has not been released. Police say the man has been taken to Goodyear Police Department for questioning. The investigation is ongoing.

