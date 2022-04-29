Advertisement

Millions of bees used in pollination die in airline shipping

Georgia beekeepers scrambled to save dying bees at the Atlanta airport. (Source: WSB/Airbnb/Edward Morgan/Metro Atlanta Beekeepers Association/Facebook/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A shipment of honeybees bound from California to Alaska died after an airline re-routed them through Atlanta, then left them to sit on the tarmac during hot weather.

Delta Air Lines said Friday it is making changes to prevent a repeat of what happened last weekend.

About 5 million honeybees were being shipped to Sarah McElrea, a beekeeper and distributor in Anchorage, Alaska.

The crates holding the bees didn’t fit on the plane that was supposed to take them from Sacramento, California, to Anchorage via Seattle.

Instead they were sent to Atlanta, where they arrived too late to make an Anchorage-bound flight.

By the time an Atlanta beekeeper went to check on them, most of the bees were dead.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in an early morning shooting at a local food truck.
Two injured in early morning shooting at Waco food truck
Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
Police in Temple, Texas issued arrest warrants for LaTonya Thomas, 53, (LEFT) and Marchea...
Police obtain arrest warrants for women accused in $2K meat theft at H-E-B
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Shooting sends four to hospital
One person in critical condition following early morning shooting in Waco

Latest News

Amanda Eyman of Wisconsin has accepted a plea deal after being accused of offering a child to a...
Woman accused of sex trafficking child for drugs and money accepts plea deal
Rex was reunited with his owner more than a decade after being stolen.
Dog stolen over a decade ago reunited with its owner
Rex was reunited with his owner more than a decade after being stolen.
Dog stolen over a decade ago reunited with its owner
FILE PHOTO - A whistleblower alerted the FDA to alleged safety lapses at a baby formula plant...
Whistleblower told FDA about baby formula issues months before recall, complaint says