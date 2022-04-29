Advertisement

Neighbors rattled after large party at Tennessee home

Neighbors rattled after large party at Airbnb
Neighbors rattled after large party at Airbnb
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A huge party at an Airbnb has shaken up people in a Robertson County neighborhood after they said it got out of hand.

Neighbors saw hundreds of people at a pool partying at an Airbnb in White House until a fight broke out and someone shot off a gun.

On Sunday afternoon, Nicole Taylor said she saw about 100 people hanging out near her next-door neighbor’s pool.

“My husband and children described it as a music video. The drone footage that we have looked like a music video of people around the pool and swimming and the large amounts of alcohol,” Taylor said. “It really did look like that.”

Taylor called the homeowner, Hannah Case, to see why her Airbnb was packed with people. She said there was even a security guard pacing the driveway, directing cars.

Case said she was shocked when Taylor sent her videos of what was happening. Airbnb guests are only allowed to have nine people at the house at a time.

“I called Airbnb and that’s where is was very frustrating because it was an emergency. They just didn’t do anything,” Case said.

Case said she then turned to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office to have their deputies stop the party. The sheriff’s office told News4 they couldn’t break it up because the rental agreement was between Airbnb and Case, the homeowner.

“Something needs to change either with the Airbnb laws or the county’s laws,” Taylor said.

Taylor said sheriff’s deputies showed up later that night when the crowd grew larger and rowdier.

“And the cars were peeling out of the driveway, and right about that time there was a gunshot that went off. I later found out that my neighbor had called the sheriff at that point,” Taylor said. “There was a car accident in the driveway at that time. A bumper was left in the yard.”

By 10 p.m., the party was over.

“The place was left disgusting,” Taylor said.

Case said the party caused thousands of dollars worth of damage. Airbnb sent News4 this statement:

To read the Airbnb aircover, click here and the Airbnb party policy, click here.

Airbnb said AirCover for Hosts includes $1 million in damage protection and $1 million in liability insurance. It’s always included and always free whenever you host.

Damage protection includes income loss protection and new protections for deep cleaning, and more. To read more, click here.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in an early morning shooting at a local food truck.
Two injured in early morning shooting at Waco food truck
Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
Police in Temple, Texas issued arrest warrants for LaTonya Thomas, 53, (LEFT) and Marchea...
Police obtain arrest warrants for women accused in $2K meat theft at H-E-B
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Shooting sends four to hospital
One person in critical condition following early morning shooting in Waco

Latest News

Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukraine slams Kyiv attack amid new Mariupol rescue effort
A 15-year-old was arrested after his mother saw he had a gun with him at school drop-off at a...
Teen arrested after mother noticed son had gun at Texas school drop-off
Robert Pattinson attends the world premiere of 'The Batman' at Lincoln Center Plaza on Tuesday,...
Robert Pattinson will return for ‘The Batman’ sequel, director Matt Reeves confirms
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Trump election probe in Georgia to seat special grand jury