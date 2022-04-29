Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 4.28.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:

Taco Chi at 16075 North Interstate-35 in Elm Mott got an 83 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, there were containers of chicken stored above the raw beef patties in the walk-in cooler.

The business was operating without a valid permit and there were missing chlorine testing strips.

___________

The IHOP at 1705 North Interstate-35 in Bellmead got an 83 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, there was food debris on the kitchen equipment and utensils on a clean shelf.

The cook was handling ready-to-eat ham with bare hands.

Some employees in the kitchen needed hair and beard restraints.

Because of several repeat violations, this place needed a re-inspection.

___________

Church’s Fried Chicken at 2616 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen got a 90 on a recent inspection.

The permit was withheld until the issues were resolved.

According to the health inspector, some fried chicken and chicken strips had to be thrown out because they weren’t maintained at the right temperature.

One of the food warmers was broken.

The ice machine had mold on the inside and outside.

____________

And this week’s Clean Plate Award goes to Jamaica Nyammingz Restaurant at 1914 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen.

According to its website, it serves amazing dishes including curried chicken, jerk pork, and oxtail.

Try the ackee and saltfish for breakfast, the goat or conch soup for lunch, or the rice and peas.

Don’t forget to wash it down with pineapple and ginger juice.

