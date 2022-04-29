Advertisement

San Antonio IDEA assistant principal arrested for alleged violence against child

Tara Coleman Hunter, 53
Tara Coleman Hunter, 53(Bexar County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - An IDEA Pre-K assistant principal has been arrested for allegedly hitting a child violently, according to authorities.

Tara Coleman Hunter, 53, was arrested at her home by Bexar County Sheriff deputies after the child’s mother contacted law enforcement, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar in a press conference.

The child’s mother began to record videos of the child’s injuries and provided that footage to investigators on April 22 after the school allegedly failed to disclose all of the details regarding to incident to her.

The incident happened at IDEA Amber Creek when the boy was called to the assistant principal’s office. The boy reportedly told police he became unruly and hit the assistant principal first.

Hunter allegedly reacted by pushing the boy into a file cabinet, where the boy hit his head, and then punched the child, police said.

“As it looks now, this was handled way inappropriately,” stated Sheriff Salazar about the incident.

Hunter has been charged with injury to a child with intent to commit bodily injury, a third degree felony and is at the Bexar County Jail with a $10,000 bond.

“We are aware of the allegations made about an IDEA Amber Creek employee,” the district statement said to KENS 5. “As this is an active investigation, we cannot comment further. All further questions should be directed to the appropriate law enforcement agency.”

