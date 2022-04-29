Advertisement

Tornado lost and found at Salado library continues to grow with unclaimed items

By Rosemond Crown
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of items found in backyards after an EF-3 tornado struck southern Bell County on April 12 remain in the Salado Public Library waiting to be reunited with their owners.

The library created a tornado lost and found days after the storm and, since then, items have been coming in non-stop.

“Military albums, birth certificates, baby albums, you name it, we’ve found it,” said Jeanie Lively, the director of the library.

Library staff said, initially, they were mostly receiving photos and documents but later began receiving a wider variety of items like stuffed animals, wedding veils, and plaques.

The make-shift lost and found corner at the library is now overflowing with items. Staff say while they have been able to reunite nearly a dozen families with their items, there are still may more left unclaimed.

“It started really small but then it’s picked up as far as what’s coming in,” Lively said. “There’s probably more coming in than going out.”

Joyce Ondreako is one of the many people in the surrounding neighborhoods that found photos and love letters in her backyard in the days after the storm.

“I just hope they find their stuff,” Ondreako said. “They’ve been through so much and lost so much already.”

The Salado Public Library staff say they will continue keeping the items in the library for as long as possible and have no plans on what they will do with unclaimed items.

The Salado Public Library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 to 5 on Saturdays for drop-offs and pick-ups of lost & found items.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
Two people were injured in an early morning shooting at a local food truck.
Two injured in early morning shooting at Waco food truck
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Police in Temple, Texas issued arrest warrants for LaTonya Thomas, 53, (LEFT) and Marchea...
Police obtain arrest warrants for women accused in $2K meat theft at H-E-B
Shooting sends four to hospital
One person in critical condition following early morning shooting in Waco

Latest News

Tornado lost and found at Salado library continues to grow with unclaimed items
Tornado lost and found at Salado library continues to grow with unclaimed items
Waco paramedic named one of 33 Global Medical Response (GMR) Stars of Life.
Waco paramedic receives national recognition with prestigious award in Washington D.C.
The deadly shootout at the Waco Twin Peaks led to the unprecedented arrest of 177 people. In...
Appeals court reinstates civil rights lawsuits of dozens of bikers arrested in 2015 Twin Peaks shootout
Camille's Friday Evening Fastcast