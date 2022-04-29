Tornado lost and found at Salado library continues to grow with unclaimed items

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of items found in backyards after an EF-3 tornado struck southern Bell County on April 12 remain in the Salado Public Library waiting to be reunited with their owners.

The library created a tornado lost and found days after the storm and, since then, items have been coming in non-stop.

“Military albums, birth certificates, baby albums, you name it, we’ve found it,” said Jeanie Lively, the director of the library.

Library staff said, initially, they were mostly receiving photos and documents but later began receiving a wider variety of items like stuffed animals, wedding veils, and plaques.

The make-shift lost and found corner at the library is now overflowing with items. Staff say while they have been able to reunite nearly a dozen families with their items, there are still may more left unclaimed.

“It started really small but then it’s picked up as far as what’s coming in,” Lively said. “There’s probably more coming in than going out.”

Joyce Ondreako is one of the many people in the surrounding neighborhoods that found photos and love letters in her backyard in the days after the storm.

“I just hope they find their stuff,” Ondreako said. “They’ve been through so much and lost so much already.”

The Salado Public Library staff say they will continue keeping the items in the library for as long as possible and have no plans on what they will do with unclaimed items.

The Salado Public Library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 to 5 on Saturdays for drop-offs and pick-ups of lost & found items.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.