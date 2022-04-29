Advertisement

Waco paramedic receives national recognition with prestigious award in Washington D.C.

Waco paramedic named one of 33 Global Medical Response (GMR) Stars of Life.
Waco paramedic named one of 33 Global Medical Response (GMR) Stars of Life.(KWTX)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Apr. 29, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A paramedic in Waco is receiving national recognition.

Darla Biggerstaff has been serving the community as a paramedic for 15 years.

“No one is allowed to die, multiply or panic until I do,” Biggerstaff said. “Those hard and fast rules for me have always brought a lot of humor to the situation as far as being able to relax and trust me a little bit more.”

It is a simple rule that refers to patient and crew safety and how there will not be additional patients on her watch.

It’s her unique approach to handling stressful situations that makes her stand out from the crowd and makes her a great teacher.

“My students are super important,” she said. “I love them to death because the only way we can make this company and this business better is to teach the younger generation how to do things better and learning from them. As much as we learn from us, we learn from them.”

Her work caught the attention of Global Medical Response which decided to name her one of their Stars of Life.

Biggerstaff is one of only 33 people across the nation given this honor in 2022.

“I have had a lot of really great teachers and I couldn’t imagine doing this without them at all,” Biggerstaff said.

She is heading all the way to Washington D.C. May 1-4 for the awards ceremony where she will stand among the others recognized for their dedication.

“It’s going to be pretty amazing meeting some of the best professionals,” Biggerstaff said. “I’m just really happy to be part of that league.”

