Warm and humid weekend, some rain to dodge

Overall we are looking at a warm and humid weekend. The hose of Gulf moisture continues to flow our way as south winds constantly stream in the moisture. That gives us mornings in the 60s, afternoons hovering just below 90 over the weekend. There might be a rain chance for the weekend but the weather features won’t be overly supportive for sparking up storms. That said, the atmosphere is primed and we could see some strong to severe storms Sunday night/Monday morning.

Saturday will start out similar to Friday with clouds, a breeze, and humidity. A midday cold front may spark a stray shower or likely non-severe storm. Rain Saturday should be few and far between so many of your outdoor activities are still good to go. As the front stalls out, we’ll see another chance for a few isolated showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon some more storms form, but they are expected to stay well west of Central Texas. Some storms could hold on long enough to make it into Central Texas, but they should be weakening as they move in.

Another storm system will impact Central Texas Monday afternoon and evening. Strong afternoon storms are possible from Central Texas northward into Oklahoma. Although Monday’s rain chance isn’t high, those that see the rain could be dealing with severe weather. After that, a more active weather pattern blows in more rain/storm chances throughout next week. It’s the time of year for the forecast to stay top-of-mind.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.