Weekend rain chances seem dismal

We couldn’t shake the warmth and humidity yesterday and we won’t be shaking it any time soon despite a cold front sneaking through the area on Saturday. Instead of seeing either a drop in temperatures or a drop in humidity, we’ll keep the warmth and humidity around until maybe a second front arrives for the middle of next week. Today’s forecast is about the same as yesterday’s; morning clouds, with maybe a stray sprinkle, will give way to afternoon partial sunshine with highs reaching the mid-80s. Winds will be a bit gustier today than yesterday and could gust as high as 30 MPH. Saturday and Sunday’s forecast is similar to today’s with highs again reaching the mid-to-upper 80s. There’s a bit higher of a chance for rain this weekend though. Saturday will start out similar to today with clouds, a breeze, and humidity. A midday cold front may spark a stray shower or likely non-severe storm. Rain Saturday should be few and far between so many of your outdoor activities are still good to go. As the front stalls out, we’ll see another chance for a few isolated showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday’s storms are expected to stay well away from Central Texas during the afternoon but scattered showers and storms should move in from the west at night. These storms may be weakening but they could produce strong wind gusts or some hail. Since rain is possible but won’t be widespread this weekend, most spots will remain dry but isolated quarter-to-half inch totals may be possible within any thunderstorms.

Another storm system will impact Central Texas Monday afternoon and evening. Strong afternoon storms are possible from Central Texas northward into Oklahoma. Monday’s rain chances though aren’t higher than 30% right now since there’s a possibility most of the storms stay to our north. Another storm system should bring us a higher chance of storms Wednesday and Thursday, again with a chance of some strong storms, before the final storm system attempts to kick up some more rain Friday into Saturday. The most likely days for storms look to be Thursday and Saturday so there may not be much, if any, weather impacts to Mother’s Day. Despite these storm systems rolling through, highs all of next week should stay in the mid-80s while morning lows may dip a bit into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.