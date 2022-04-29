Advertisement

Weekend rain chances seem dismal

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We couldn’t shake the warmth and humidity yesterday and we won’t be shaking it any time soon despite a cold front sneaking through the area on Saturday. Instead of seeing either a drop in temperatures or a drop in humidity, we’ll keep the warmth and humidity around until maybe a second front arrives for the middle of next week. Today’s forecast is about the same as yesterday’s; morning clouds, with maybe a stray sprinkle, will give way to afternoon partial sunshine with highs reaching the mid-80s. Winds will be a bit gustier today than yesterday and could gust as high as 30 MPH. Saturday and Sunday’s forecast is similar to today’s with highs again reaching the mid-to-upper 80s. There’s a bit higher of a chance for rain this weekend though. Saturday will start out similar to today with clouds, a breeze, and humidity. A midday cold front may spark a stray shower or likely non-severe storm. Rain Saturday should be few and far between so many of your outdoor activities are still good to go. As the front stalls out, we’ll see another chance for a few isolated showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday’s storms are expected to stay well away from Central Texas during the afternoon but scattered showers and storms should move in from the west at night. These storms may be weakening but they could produce strong wind gusts or some hail. Since rain is possible but won’t be widespread this weekend, most spots will remain dry but isolated quarter-to-half inch totals may be possible within any thunderstorms.

Another storm system will impact Central Texas Monday afternoon and evening. Strong afternoon storms are possible from Central Texas northward into Oklahoma. Monday’s rain chances though aren’t higher than 30% right now since there’s a possibility most of the storms stay to our north. Another storm system should bring us a higher chance of storms Wednesday and Thursday, again with a chance of some strong storms, before the final storm system attempts to kick up some more rain Friday into Saturday. The most likely days for storms look to be Thursday and Saturday so there may not be much, if any, weather impacts to Mother’s Day. Despite these storm systems rolling through, highs all of next week should stay in the mid-80s while morning lows may dip a bit into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in an early morning shooting at a local food truck.
Two injured in early morning shooting at Waco food truck
Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
Police in Temple, Texas issued arrest warrants for LaTonya Thomas, 53, (LEFT) and Marchea...
Police obtain arrest warrants for women accused in $2K meat theft at H-E-B
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Shooting sends four to hospital
One person in critical condition following early morning shooting in Waco

Latest News

Sean's Friday Fastcast
fastcast sunset lake clouds
Humidity continues to climb ahead of weekend storm chance
KWTX Fastcast Images
Parade of storm systems on the way through the end of next week
Sean's Thursday Fastcast