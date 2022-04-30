Heightened cybersecurity focus takes Belton students into new class

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The cybersecurity industry is booming and forecasters predict its revenue to reach close to $150 billion by the end of this year.

So with a blooming industry, there is a need to increase the workforce. And one global information technology company is partnering up with a Central Texas school district to do that.

It is a topic of heightened focus within the last few years because of the pandemic-thrusted move to remote working and learning.

“Computers are basically controlling the world at this point,” said Kalvin Prose, a senior at Belton High School. “Everything runs on it. Power systems, water systems, everything needs it.”

That focus is what brought students like Prose to the Cisco Network Academy Belton High rolled out earlier this year.

It is a new partnership with the company that teaches the ins-and-outs of the I.T. industry.

“These students will have that unique opportunity to learn from them, in a virtual environment,” said Stephanie Ferguson, K-12 career readiness director. “Their teacher is going to be able to become even more of an expert.”

The data company Statista projects revenue from the cybersecurity industry will grow by nearly 10% annually.

And it is that growth these students are seeing and becoming more interested in.

“When you get to see the end result, whether it’s a working service or a working network, that’s always very satisfying,” said Karmanyaah Malhotra, junior BHS.

Students like Malhotra and Prose are in the group of first-timers taking the networking academy. Both also plan on going into the I.T. industry after high school.

“We want to also replicate within in this classroom space, truly what they’ll see in the industry,” said Ferguson.

And it is an industry these students are ready for.

“I.T. is the core of how everything functions at this current time,” said Prose.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.