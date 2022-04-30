Advertisement

Jalen Pitre drafted by Houston Texans; first Baylor player selected in NFL draft

Belton native Logan Hall drafted by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FILE - Baylor safety Jalen Pitre shouts to teammates in the first half of an NCAA college...
FILE - Baylor safety Jalen Pitre shouts to teammates in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Nov. 27, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson, File)(Jerry Larson | AP)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - With the fifth pick in the second round of the NFL draft, the Houston Texans selected Baylor defensive back Jalen Pitre.

The Baylor standout was the 37th overall pick in the draft.

Pitre led the Big 12 with 17.5 tackles for loss as part of his 70 total tackles last season.

He also added three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and seven pass breakups.

Logan Hall, a native of Belton, Texas who played collegiate football at the University of Houston, was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the first pick in the second round of the draft. Hall was the 33rd pick overall.

Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) lines up against SMU during the second half of an...
Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) lines up against SMU during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)(JUSTIN REX | AP)

Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round with the fiftieth pick.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
Two people were injured in an early morning shooting at a local food truck.
Two injured in early morning shooting at Waco food truck
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Police in Temple, Texas issued arrest warrants for LaTonya Thomas, 53, (LEFT) and Marchea...
Police obtain arrest warrants for women accused in $2K meat theft at H-E-B
Shooting sends four to hospital
One person in critical condition following early morning shooting in Waco

Latest News

Midway's Charlee Yourman
Classroom Champions: Midway’s Charlee Yourman
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is shown during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's...
EXPLAINER: Will a Russian prisoner exchange impact Griner?
Baylor set to name Blake Shapen starting QB for the 2022 season
Shapen to be named Baylor’s starting quarterback per source, Bohanon enters transfer portal
Brother's Daniel and Jonathon Golovin prepare for state tennis tournament
New combo of brothers hopes to bring family second straight state title