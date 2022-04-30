Jalen Pitre drafted by Houston Texans; first Baylor player selected in NFL draft

(KWTX) - With the fifth pick in the second round of the NFL draft, the Houston Texans selected Baylor defensive back Jalen Pitre.

The Baylor standout was the 37th overall pick in the draft.

Pitre led the Big 12 with 17.5 tackles for loss as part of his 70 total tackles last season.

He also added three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and seven pass breakups.

Logan Hall, a native of Belton, Texas who played collegiate football at the University of Houston, was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the first pick in the second round of the draft. Hall was the 33rd pick overall.

Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round with the fiftieth pick.

