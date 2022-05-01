Advertisement

Fairly Nice Today with Rain Chances To Follow

We start your Sunday in the low 60’s with muggy conditions and cloudy skies, but south winds will still allow us to warm up nicely going through the day. We’ll
By Elliot Wilson
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We start your Sunday in the low 60′s with muggy conditions and cloudy skies, but south winds will still allow us to warm up nicely going through the day. We’ll have a little sunshine in the afternoon, but mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80′s. A couple of stray showers can’t be ruled out.

Better rain chances arrive as we go through the work week as two systems will be affecting our area. The first one arrives on Monday, bringing a few scattered storms during the day and another wave of rain Tuesday night. The second system arrives on Wednesday, but won’t affect us until Thursday as it’ll bring a cold front to us. Despite these rain chances we’ll stay warm in the mid to upper 80′s next week.

Rain chances die off by the end of the week, with dry weather looking to stick around for Mother’s Day Weekend. Highs look to stay in the mid to upper 80′s too.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in an early morning shooting at a local food truck.
Two injured in early morning shooting at Waco food truck
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Shooting sends four to hospital
One person in critical condition following early morning shooting in Waco
Two people were injured during a shooting at a large party in Waco.
Two injured during shooting at Waco party
Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video

Latest News

fastcast
Multiple Storm Chances Next Week
FastCast
Warm and humid weekend, some rain to dodge
fastcast sunset sunrise windmill
Warm and humid weekend, some rain to dodge
KWTX Fastcast Images
Weekend rain chances seem dismal