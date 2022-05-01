Fairly Nice Today with Rain Chances To Follow

We start your Sunday in the low 60′s with muggy conditions and cloudy skies, but south winds will still allow us to warm up nicely going through the day. We’ll have a little sunshine in the afternoon, but mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80′s. A couple of stray showers can’t be ruled out.

Better rain chances arrive as we go through the work week as two systems will be affecting our area. The first one arrives on Monday, bringing a few scattered storms during the day and another wave of rain Tuesday night. The second system arrives on Wednesday, but won’t affect us until Thursday as it’ll bring a cold front to us. Despite these rain chances we’ll stay warm in the mid to upper 80′s next week.

Rain chances die off by the end of the week, with dry weather looking to stick around for Mother’s Day Weekend. Highs look to stay in the mid to upper 80′s too.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.