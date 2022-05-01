Advertisement

George Strait performing two shows in Fort Worth

George Strait
George Strait(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWTX) - Country music icon George Strait is playing two shows in Fort Worth in November, with dates scheduled for Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19.

The ticket presale for both shows begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4 at 10 a.m.

Both concert dates are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. at the Dickies Arena,

CLICK HERE for ticket information.

