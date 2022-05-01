Advertisement

Keeping an Eye on Strong Storm Potential

We start your Sunday in the low 60’s with muggy conditions and cloudy skies, but south winds will still allow us to warm up nicely going through the day. We’ll
By Brady Taylor
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Storm Prediction Center has expanded & upgraded the severe weather threat potential across most of Central Texas for today.

SPC Risk
We have two different timeframes we will be watching, early afternoon & late this evening-overnight

Early Afternoon: A warm front will be pushing north across Central Texas. The coverage of storms will be isolated, but a stray strong storm can’t be ruled out.

Late Evening-Overnight: More widespread strong storms will likely form this afternoon out to our west. Those storms may push into our area during the late evening and overnight hours. These storms could have strong winds and large hail. The question mark is if the storms will move into our area or more in North Texas.

Storms should gradually decrease in intensity as we move through the early morning hours of your Monday. Unsettled weather will continue to be a big story as we move through the workweek. It won’t be rainy & stormy everyday in our area, but we will likely see a few rounds of showers and strong storms this week. As on now our next best potential for strong storms moves in on Wednesday.

