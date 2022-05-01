Keeping an Eye on Strong Storm Potential

The Storm Prediction Center has expanded & upgraded the severe weather threat potential across most of Central Texas for today.

SPC Risk (KWTX)

We have two different timeframes we will be watching, early afternoon & late this evening-overnight

Early Afternoon: A warm front will be pushing north across Central Texas. The coverage of storms will be isolated, but a stray strong storm can’t be ruled out.

Late Evening-Overnight: More widespread strong storms will likely form this afternoon out to our west. Those storms may push into our area during the late evening and overnight hours. These storms could have strong winds and large hail. The question mark is if the storms will move into our area or more in North Texas.

Storms should gradually decrease in intensity as we move through the early morning hours of your Monday. Unsettled weather will continue to be a big story as we move through the workweek. It won’t be rainy & stormy everyday in our area, but we will likely see a few rounds of showers and strong storms this week. As on now our next best potential for strong storms moves in on Wednesday.

