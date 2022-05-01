Runners take step against poverty at Mission Waco’s Race One

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In Waco, poverty is a bigger issue than most might think-- with the city far exceeding the state’s poverty rate.

“Waco has about twice the percentage of poverty per capita than the average city in America,” said John Callaway, Executive Director of Mission Waco, an organization that works to reduce the city’s poverty rate.

26% of Wacoans are living in poverty, according to the US Census Bureau.

Mission Waco held it’s 10th annual Race One as a fundraiser to benefit the many programs it has.

“We have afterschool children’s programing, afterschool youth programing, we have drug and alcohol addiction recovery program,” Callaway said. “And so for us this event and the money that we raise just goes to help us continue to do that.”

Saturday’s 5k run and fun run saw participants of all ages as some parents say it is a teaching moment for their children.

“We get to exercise, we get to do things together as a family and we get to show our kids what it means to be part of a community. A community that’s trying,” said Jason Ingalls, who completed the fun run with his daughter.

Organizers say even beyond the fundraiser, the race and other Mission Waco events are to highlight just how dire the issue of poverty is in Waco.

” It’s to open folk’s eyes to sort of the real Waco that is in the shadows of McLane Stadium and sort of in the shade of Magnolia. There’s a different Waco out there,” Callaway said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.