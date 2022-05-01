Advertisement

Some Storms Tonight with More Later This Week!

It’ll be partly cloudy this evening with temperatures in the upper 70’s after sunset. Storm chances increase after 2am, mainly affecting areas near and north o
By Elliot Wilson
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Storm Prediction Center has expanded & upgraded the severe weather threat potential across most of Central Texas for today.

SPC Risk
SPC Risk(KWTX)

It’ll be partly cloudy this evening with temperatures in the upper 70′s after sunset. Storm chances increase after 2am, mainly affecting areas near and north of Highway 84. Everything dies down by sunrise, with a few more spotty showers late Monday afternoon alongside highs in the mid 80′s.

We’ll have a few more storm chances going through the rest of the week. Tuesday night we’ll have some spotty activity, with more scattered activity Wednesday night. Wednesday night could feature a few strong storms capable of producing strong wind gusts and hail.

The best rain chance though is going to be on Thursday as a cold front will move through the area. Severe weather chances look low that day, but it does look like the rain will last a good chunk of the day on Thursday. Everything dries out afterwards heading into Mother’s Day Weekend, but it could get pretty toasty as highs are expected to be around 90°!

