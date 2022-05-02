Baylor Baseball Announces Reid Brees Endowed Fund

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor baseball announced the establishment of the Reid Brees Endowed Fund on Monday.The endowment shall be a permanent endowment, with distributed funds used at the discretion of Baylor Athletics to support the baseball program.

Support may include, without limitation, funds for equipment, travel, student-athlete experience and/or program enhancements.”The Reid Brees Endowed Fund is the first of its kind to support Baylor baseball,” said Nick Florence, Associate Athletics Director for Major Gifts. “It’s special anytime an alum gives back, but is especially meaningful from a former letterwinner. The idea of continuing to support those who come after you is a unique and transformative way to stay connected and inspire others to do the same. We’re honored to be able to celebrate this gift and recognize Reid Brees.”

Brees, a member of the Baylor baseball team from 2002-05, was the starting left fielder on BU’s 2005 College World Series team. He led the Big 12 in hitting during the 2004 conference season with a .404 clip.

”Being a part of Baylor University and the baseball team has been one of the biggest honors and accomplishments of my life,” said Brees. “I love the Baylor community, and I’m so happy that I am able to give back to a program that provided me with so much.”

A 2004 All-Big 12 Second Team selection and 2005 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention pick, Brees owns the program record for doubles in a conference season with 14. He is also tied for the program’s most doubles in a Big 12 game with three. In his senior season, Brees helped the Bears to a 46-24 record, a regular-season Big 12 title and the team’s third trip to Omaha in program history

.”It is a tremendous honor to receive this gift on behalf of the Baylor baseball program,” said head coach Steve Rodriguez. “We are incredibly thankful to Reid and the entire Brees family for their thoughtfulness and support of our program. Visiting with Reid at Baylor Ballpark this past weekend revealed his love for this program, and this endowment will continue to provide our student-athletes with numerous resources that allow us to compete at the highest level.”

