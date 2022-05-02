Decals, registration system part of Killeen Police plan to aid in mental health calls

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A new program that will allow Killeen Police Department officers to better respond to mental health calls was detailed in front of dozens of residents on Monday.

The idea behind the Killeen Cares program is for those living with mental illness to let police know in advance.

This was spurred, partly, by a deadly 2021 police interaction and heightened awareness of mental health because of the pandemic.

“I call this pandemic an onion. And as you continue to pull back layers, you see certain things,” said Taneika Moultrie, president of the NAACP branch in Killeen.

She said since the start of the pandemic, awareness of mental health has increased.

And it is that issue the Killeen Police Department wants to respond to more efficiently.

“How can we prevent a tragedy from happening? That is how we went into this,” said Charles Kimble, Killeen police chief.

The plan is to have people voluntarily register in a police database, disclosing if they have mental health challenges or are on the autism spectrum. And a special team of four-to-five officers will be tasked with running the program.

Those enrolled will be sent special decals for their vehicle or home.

“So, now, when we interact with them, I can send my Community Engagement Unit, or I can send one of my officers who has crisis intervention training and de-escalation (training),” said Kimble.

The nudge to start this came from the Department of Justice and the Killeen chapter of the NAACP. This followed the death of Patrick Warren Sr. in January of 2021.

“It’s fair to say, ‘What if? What if this program existed? What are the events that happened prior to the interaction with our police officers?’” said Kimble.

In that case, police were responding to Warren’s home for a mental health check.

The aim of this program is to avoid deadly confrontations, said Kimble.

“First of all, they’re going to have information. That’s the main thing,” he said.

With that, NAACP officials said the organization will also help to find funding to allow the program to grow.

The program has not officially started. But part of Monday’s meeting was meant to make more community and mental health providers aware.

KPD anticipate Killeen Care will get rolling within the coming weeks.

“We can actually peel back those onions and deal with those onions and say, ‘how can we be a part of the solution again and not the problem,” said Moultrie.

